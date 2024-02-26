Alvaro Benito slams Tchouameni: “He is the most inconsequential player of Real Madrid”

Aurelien Tchouameni, seen by many fans to have been one of Real Madrid’s best player before his injury in the fall, has been deputizing at center-back quite a bit and commanding the defensive line in admirable fashion during the injury crisis. But not everyone is expressed with Tchouameni’s play.

One of them is Alvaro Benito, who was a Real Madrid player in the 90s and early 2000s, and who is now one a well-known tactical analyst in Spain. Benito did not hold back his opinion on Tchouameni in the program ‘Vamos’ of Movistar Plus, where he said:

“Tchouameni deserves more bench time than Modric. He has played again in his position and he seems to me the most inconsequential player of Real Madrid. I still don’t know what he does well or what he stands out for. I still don’t dare to say that he is a great distributor, a great defender, a very good player in driving, in transitions… I still don’t dare to make a prediction of what this guy is going to be and I have to demand more. Everyone should demand more, first of all Real Madrid.”

Benito’s words contrast with the praise that Tchouameni has received from other former Real Madrid players, such as Fernando Hierro or Guti, who have defended his work and potential. The Managing Madrid crew have generally been high on his play as well.

Regardless, it’s safe to say that without Tchouameni’s presence in the team, the backline would’ve been struggling to keep a clean sheet against RB Leipzig in the first leg of the Champions League round-of-16 clash earlier this month.