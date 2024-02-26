 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Real Madrid reach verbal agreement with Alphonso Davies -report

According to The Athletic.

By Lucas Navarrete
FC Bayern München v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Real Madrid appear on the verge of securing the coveted left-back Alphonso Davies, with reports suggesting a verbal agreement between the player and the Spanish giants.

According to The Athletic, Davies has expressed his desire to become a madridista, either this summer or upon the expiry of his contract with Bayern Munich in 2025. While Real Madrid seek a “below-market deal” for the Canadian international, Bayern reportedly value him at €50 million, as per MARCA.

The German club’s reported interest in players like Theo Hernandez, seemingly as a replacement for Davies, suggests an openness to negotiations. With Davies unwilling to extend his contract, Bayern may be incentivized to reach an agreement with Real Madrid to avoid losing him for free next year.

Negotiations are expected to commence soon, with both clubs seemingly prepared to move forward on this potential transfer.

