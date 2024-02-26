Valencia deny Netflix access to Mestalla for Vinicius documentary

Valencia have refused to grant Netflix permission to film at their stadium, Mestalla, for a documentary about Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

The streaming giant is producing a series about the Brazilian forward’s life and career, which will include footage from some of his most memorable matches.

However, Valencia have denied Netflix’s request to record images from their clash with Real Madrid next week.

According to both Marca and Relevo, Valencia have vetoed any access to their stadium, and don’t want to be on the wrong side of the documentary, or to be portrayed in a negative light that is out of their control.

Along those same lines, Valencia, according to reports in Spain, have also denied an interview with Hugo Duro four times. The documentary has asked to speak with Duro to get his thoughts on Vinicius Jr after the incident last season where he put Vinicius into a chokehold. Valencia, who want to stay away from controversy, have denied all four requests.

Next weekend’s clash at the Mestalla was already due to be very hostile given the events that transpired their last season with the racial and physical abuse towards Vinicius Jr. This will only fuel the fire.