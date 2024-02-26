Managing Madrid Podcast: New Davies reports, Mbappe’s dinner, and 1-year renewals

On this Members-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

The Alphonso Davies situation: What’s actually happening?

Should we have given Pepe and Ramos the renewals they wanted?

Real Madrid’s policy of 1 year renewals after 30

The reaction for Sergio Ramos from the Bernabeu

Comparing Ramos’s departure to a couple other legends

Kylian Mbappe’s dinner with Macron and the Emir

The negative PR against Real Madrid from multiple angles

What happens to Andriy Lunin when Thibaut Courtois comes back?

And much more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM)