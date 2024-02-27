Data Review: A timeless classic at the Bernabeu

Another win for Carlo Ancelotti’s side despite injuries and a homecoming for a legendary former Real Madrid captain. Real Madrid’s triumphed against Sevilla in a game with a disallowed goal and some timeless Luka Modric magic to pull them over the line. However, this win helped consolidate Los Blancos’ position at the top of the table with a six point lead over second placed Girona

It wasn’t a straightforward game as Ancelotti’s side struggled to register many high quality shots. Apart from a Fede Valverde shot that hit the post, Madrid created just 0.9 xG (expected goals) in the game, their joint second lowest tally this entire season. There were a plenty off efforts from range trying to find the top corner and some excellent saves by Sevilla’s goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.

It was the special occassion of Sergio Ramos’ return to the Bernabeu but it was his best friend who hogged the limelight in the end. Modric’s magical first touch and a thunderbolt finish made the Bernabeu erupt in joy.

Here is a look at some of the top performing players from the game

Luka Modric

“Age is just a number”, “Aging like fine wine”, “Old is gold”. If there was ever a personification of these phrases about timeless classics, it’d be Luka Modric. While his minutes have reduced, playing just 44.2% of the total league minutes so far this season, his second lowest in any season since 2007-08 season with Dinamo Zagreb (he played just 37.7% of total league minutes in 2014-15 season when he was out with injury).

Modric can still produce a moment of magic to turn the game, much akin so many of those iconic Champions League nights. This is a player who steps up when the lights are brightest. An orchaestrator of some of the most memorable nights at the Bernabeu.

Despite being on the pitch for just 16 minutes against Sevilla, Modric was again the difference maker. He picked up his sixth goal contribution of the season (2 goals and 4 assists) with a very well struck goal. His impact has always been two-way. While breaking lines and setting up teammates, the Croatian is capable of putting in a real shift defensively as well. This on top of his magisterial game reading makes him one of the most complete midfielders ever.

While it was just flashes of it against Sevilla, it was a reminder of the quality of this legend, now at the twilight of his career.

Our very own Kiyan did a brilliant job to wax a lyrical about our nimble footed genius’ career in the piece below and I will leave that here.

Luka Modric, the most immortal of the mortals



On appreciating the greatness of a superhuman player



Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos is producing arguably his best season ever. Every performance oozes class and quality of one of the best midfielders in world. After recently confirming his return to the German side, Kroos produced another fine performance against Sevilla.

The German sniper once again controlled proceedings with his on-ball display. Attempting a whooping 125 passes while maintaining a passing accuracy above 90% is cakewalk for the 34-year-old midfielder. He made the most progressive passes in the game (5) and created the most chances as well (4). The on-ball excellence is now married with an off-ball intelligent work.

Kroos’ defensive contribution is often under scrutiny but a lot has changed and he now plays with a certain maturity against the ball. He is helping the press with leggy midfielders around him but also plugging gaps in his own half with the same grace. His combination down the left flank with Vini is a source for most of Real Madrid’s attack.

Vinicius Jr

Vinicius Jr is often times Real Madrid’s main threat for the opposition backline. The opposition tend to commit multiple players on him during a game and he still weaves through them every time. He is almost unplayable at times when running with the ball.

The Brazilian made 13 progressive carries, the most by any player in the game and his 14 attempted dribbles was also the highest by any player. In fact, his six successful dribbles against Sevilla was more than any player’s attempted dribbles in the game. It’s not simply high volume but the areas where these dribbles come force the opposition to engage, resulting in either a disruption of an organized block or a foul.

The 23-year-old is consistently penetrating the box with his runs and playing excellent wall passes with his teammates inside the box. His acceleration allows him to generate shots quickly, even from tight spaces and angles. His positioning and pace makes him an excellent outlet in behind the backline as well.