Zidane: “I’d like to return to coaching”

Zinedine Zidane, the legendary French footballer and Real Madrid icon, recently revealed his intention to return to coaching, stating that he hasn’t retired and awaits a suitable opportunity.

“I’m sure that I will return to coaching, I’d like to,” Zidane said when asked about his future plans during the premiere of Marcello Lippi’s documentary. Lippi, Zidane’s former manager at Juventus, was credited by the French star for his early career development.

“Marcello Lippi was the one who brought me to Juventus,” Zidane said. “He was the first man who truly believed in me and gave me the freedom to play.”

Zidane, who enjoyed two legendary stints managing Real Madrid, was previously considered a frontrunner to replace Didier Deschamps as the French national team coach. However, the French Football Federation opted to extend Deschamps’ contract following France’s runner-up finish at the 2022 World Cup.

While remaining open to the possibility of coaching in Italy, Zidane emphasized his current focus on other pursuits. “Anything can happen, but right now I’m busy with other things,” he said.