3 Observations From Real Madrid’s Win Over Sevilla

Real Madrid scraped past Sevilla 1-0 in a weird, uneventful, yet fast-paced game that was decided by a beautiful Luka Modric winner — followed by an emotional celebration that won everyone’s hearts. The win made sure Real Madrid stayed at the top of La Liga with a six-point cushion over second-placed Girona.

Here are three observations from the game.

A presence in the box was badly missed

A minor yet impactful note: There was, at many points of the game, not a single Real Madrid player in Sevilla’s box, even though Real Madrid had the majority of possession. We saw Sevilla defend in a low block. Vinicius occupied the left, Brahim occupied the right, Rodrygo kept drifting to the left and the right, occasionally going in the middle, with no Joselu or Bellingham to make those runs into the box.

Perhaps Rodrygo should’ve been utilized a bit more centrally, and Alvaro Rodriguez should’ve come on a bit earlier, solely because this specific game called for it. It was important to have that presence in the box to cause chaos and, hopefully, get to the rebounds and score. In any other open game, a presence like this may not have been needed as much.

Obviously, all’s well that ends well, but in games where they desperately needed a presence in the box, I have a feeling someone should be there. Anyone. At many points, there was no one.

Sergio Ramos: Still awesome

Sergio Ramos is one of the greatest centre-backs in the history of football, and is definitely, in my opinion, the greatest centre-back in Real Madrid and Spain’s history. I couldn’t write about him for Managing Madrid when he left Real Madrid, so I’m treating this as a tribute to a brilliant captain, an amazing leader and a walking piece of art in the footballing gallery.

I always considered Ramos to be an incredible defender. Still, I’ve realized he’s even better than what I gave him credit for after seeing Real Madrid’s best players go at him in the two games against Sevilla; it is hard to play against Sergio Ramos. Even at this age, barring the injury issues, he still plays amazing football for Sevilla and is easily their best defender, by a mile. His reading of the game and defensive coverage is absolutely incredible. Everything is accurate, well-timed and methodical. A defensive masterclass.

These are the last few years in Ramos’s storied career, which is why I hold this performance in even higher regard.

A similar tribute to another legend:

Luka Modric, ageless and timeless

Just when I think this might be the sad beginning of the end of Luka Modric at Real Madrid, he goes on and does this.

This goal, and his performance in general, meant a lot to me. It makes me a bit emotional as well – first watching it, then rewatching it, and now writing about it – as this might’ve been one of the last times I see Luka Modric completely change a game for Real Madrid. It might be one of the last times I see him transcend and just let everything pass through him, with sheer magic and grit.

There has been so much talk about Modric potentially leaving the club, and obviously about him not playing as much this season, but the way I saw Modric play against Sevilla on Sunday proved that there is still magic inside, and it will come out in some moments where it’s needed most.

The first touch was beautiful, and absolutely vital in the goal, and then a great finish from the edge of the box. My favourite thing about it was the celebration after, that passionate celebration that meant so much to me, and even more to Modric. And after that, it was a different version of Modric; going back, winning the ball at an elite clip, going forward and creating chances – while also being pumped up after every single duel won.

That first touch. Absolutely ridiculous control.pic.twitter.com/XoPo1t1VXz — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) February 27, 2024

Maybe I am overrating this performance a little bit. Maybe I am biased. Maybe the statistics will prove me wrong, but to be honest, I am not looking at the statistics. They don’t matter to me for this specific game. Seeing what it meant to Modric at the end – holding back tears while hugging his teammates – I could feel a similar wavelength of emotions, and everything else (the tactics, the stats) becomes secondary. Modric is my favourite player of all time. It’s a shame I couldn’t see him live, but I am eternally in awe of the player he has become at this club, and I am forever indebted to him because of the happiness he has given me, initially as a fan and then also as a journalist.

This might be the last season Modric ever plays for this club, and I will urge you to savour every touch, every dummy, every body feint, every trivela. Kiyan Sobhani thinks the same, and everyone else should as well.