Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Xavi vs Modric: A Debate

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Robert Lewandowski and Barcelona back to form?
- Modric ripping out Diego’s heart
- Frenkie, Raphina, Gundogan, Araujo
- Modric vs Xavi debate
- Are Real Madrid the 2nd most favourite team to win the Champions League?
- If Diego had to sell one of Pedri or Gavi….
- The CVC deal ruling
- Diego’s career cross-roads
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
