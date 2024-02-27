 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Xavi vs Modric: A Debate

Kiyan and Diego revisit this topic again, after a hiatus on it for a few years. 

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Photo by Senhan Bolelli/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Robert Lewandowski and Barcelona back to form?
  • Modric ripping out Diego’s heart
  • Frenkie, Raphina, Gundogan, Araujo
  • Modric vs Xavi debate
  • Are Real Madrid the 2nd most favourite team to win the Champions League?
  • If Diego had to sell one of Pedri or Gavi….
  • The CVC deal ruling
  • Diego’s career cross-roads
  • And more.

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once per week exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid