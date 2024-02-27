Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Xavi vs Modric: A Debate

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Robert Lewandowski and Barcelona back to form?

Modric ripping out Diego’s heart

Frenkie, Raphina, Gundogan, Araujo

Modric vs Xavi debate

Are Real Madrid the 2nd most favourite team to win the Champions League?

If Diego had to sell one of Pedri or Gavi….

The CVC deal ruling

Diego’s career cross-roads

And more.

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once per week exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas