Bayern Munich Sporting Director: “No club wants to lose a player for free”

Bayern Munich are implementing changes at the organizational level and have brought in a new sporting director. Max Ebrel was a former Bayern Munich player but made his name as a player at Borussia Monchengladbach from 1999-2005. After his playing career, he has held roles as a sporting director for Borussia Monchengladbach and RB Leipzig. His next challenge will be taking Bayern Munich back to the top of Germany and Europe.

In his official presentation, Ebrel was showcased as the new sporting director with a new vision for the German club. The new man on the block took time to talk to the press and answered questions. Some of the questions included what to do with renewals like that of Alphonso Davies, the Canadian has been heavily linked to Real Madrid and his contract expires in 2025. “Of course, it’s never nice to lose players on a free,” Ebrel told reporters. “No club wants that, not even Bayern Munich,”

Ultimately if Davies and Bayern Munich do not come to an agreement by the end of the season, the German club will likely sell the fullback. Ebrel’s words insuate as much. A sum in the region of €35-€45 million may be required to seal the deal. Madrid will have to decide on the futures of Ferland Mendy, Fran Garcia, and even Miguel Gutierrez before securing any deal with Davies. This will be one to watch if Davies continues to hold out on a renewal.