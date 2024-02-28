Managing Madrid Podcast: Luke Thomas on UFC at the Bernabeu and Ilia Topuria

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Luke Thomas, Kiyan Sobhani, and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Ilia Topuria’s incredible run

Luke’s journey from India to the USA

How he got into Combat Sports

Luke’s work with SB Nation

How Luke became Madridista DURING Barca’s glory years

What Luke told Kate Abdo

Which Real Madrid player would succeed as an MMA fighter?

UFC at the Bernabeu?

The greatness of the country of Spain

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM)

Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews)