Open Thread: February 28, 2024

Yeah yeah I know, but hey it’s news... And no matter what you make of it, the truth is that it’s gonna get all the headlines for a while.

Kylian Mbappé arrives to meet with Emmanuel Macron, Nasser Al Khelaifi and Emir of Qatar.



❗️ As reported, PSG will not try to offer Mbappé a new contract — not even topic of this meeting.



Mbappé, only negotiating with Real Madrid.



@danigilopezpic.twitter.com/uCo8IePf2N — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 27, 2024

Coming Right Up

It’s not as easy a schedule as it may look, but it should certainly make for an interesting March.

Well Take the Compliment!

Bayern new director Eberl: "We need to promote players like Musiala and Tel. Look at Real Madrid, they integrated Camavinga and Tchouameni in a midfield with Kroos and Modric…".



"We need this kind of coach, ready to work with these kind of players". pic.twitter.com/nZ11MDOl6P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 27, 2024

