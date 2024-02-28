Disciplinary Committee rejects Sevilla’s complaint about Real Madrid TV’s videos

The Disciplinary Committee has made a decision regarding Sevilla FC’s complaint against Real Madrid TV. The complaint was related to videos produced by Real Madrid TV that discussed the referees assigned to Real Madrid’s games. Here are the key points:

Sevilla’s Complaint:

Sevilla FC formally reported the videos to the federative bodies, expressing concern about their content.

The complaint alleged that Real Madrid TV’s videos violated certain regulations, but it did not specify which precept of the disciplinary code had been violated.

Disciplinary Committee’s Decision:

The Disciplinary Committee reviewed the complaint and opted not to take any action.

Their reasoning was that the letter from Sevilla FC did not clearly indicate which specific code or regulation Real Madrid was violating.

As a result, the committee did not consider it a formal complaint for the opening of a file.

Real Madrid’s stance, according to reports in Spain

Real Madrid is not worried about potential punishment.

They believe that the process will likely lead to no consequences.

The relationship between the two clubs remains normal and cordial.

Sevilla’s complaint was strange to begin with, as they were not bringing into light any new information, nor were they specifying what Real Madrid were doing wrong. Perhaps it was to put pressure on the referees before the match on the weekend, as they waited until just before the match to make their complaint. Either way, not much will come out of this, as the Disciplinary Committee itself confirmed.