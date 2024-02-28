Managing Madrid Podcast: The heartbreak of 2012, the dominoes of La Decima, and Rodrygo’s future

On this Members-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Reflecting on the heartbreak of the Bayern Munich loss in 2012

Jose Mourinho’s story

Where does it rank among most heart breaking moments?

Why 92:48 was so special

The Rodrygo Goes debate: What’s his future at the club if Kylian Mbappe arrives?

Are La Liga trying to make Barca 2nd so that they qualify for the Super Copa?

And more.

Thanks for being a Member. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM)