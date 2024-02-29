Open Thread: February 29, 2024

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to treat to mexican food: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

ZZ to Return to Coaching?

Look, I’m not gonna sugarcoat it. It’s gonna feel strange to see Zizou sit in (front of...?) another team’s bench. Still, the man is part of Juve’s history, so it would feel less strange, if that makes any sense. Are you looking forward to a potential showdown vs the master?

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is open to coaching in Italy, with the French great linked with a return to Juventus.



(Source: Gazzetta dello Sport) pic.twitter.com/hs1DrCUyl9 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) February 27, 2024

Davies to RMA Getting Traction

I like the fact that the rumor is gathering some momentum. Let’s add this to the list of news regarding said rumor.

Andy Robertson is the top target for Bayern Munich as they plan how to replace Alphonso Davies, who looks set to join Real Madrid.



(Source: @MailSport ) pic.twitter.com/wgJ6gLpp5z — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) February 28, 2024

: Real Madrid have reached a verbal agreement with Alphonso Davies!



(Source: @TheAthleticFC) pic.twitter.com/ZuCUKuyHDv — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) February 26, 2024

Aaand, Well, I Had to