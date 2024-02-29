 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: February 29, 2024

Your Thursday Issue of the Daily Merengue!

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid CF v RB Leipzig: Round of 16 - UEFA Youth League 2023/24 Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to treat to mexican food: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

ZZ to Return to Coaching?

Look, I’m not gonna sugarcoat it. It’s gonna feel strange to see Zizou sit in (front of...?) another team’s bench. Still, the man is part of Juve’s history, so it would feel less strange, if that makes any sense. Are you looking forward to a potential showdown vs the master?

Davies to RMA Getting Traction

I like the fact that the rumor is gathering some momentum. Let’s add this to the list of news regarding said rumor.

Aaand, Well, I Had to

