Toni Kroos: “God sees everything, maybe he injured the referee”

In the latest episode of his podcast “Einfach mal Luppen”, Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos didn’t hold back when discussing the referee’s performance during the game against Sevilla. The German expressed his frustration with the official, Isidro Díaz de Mera, and criticized several decisions made during the match.

During the heated game, Kroos received a yellow card after reacting to a seemingly innocuous foul. Despite standing still, play was stopped, and Kroos reacted strongly, hitting his hands on the floor and shouting towards the referee, resulting in the official brandishing a yellow card. Earlier in the game, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti had also been booked for protesting, adding to the tension inside the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

“I read somewhere: if Toni Kroos and Carlo Ancelotti have seen yellow cards for protesting, then something is wrong, then something must be wrong,” Kroos said. “The referee really did everything wrong, he got injured at the wrong time. You have to say that the fourth official is a much better referee. He did a good job.

“God sees everything,” Kroos joked. “Maybe he injured the referee”

Kroos further expressed his dissatisfaction, saying, “I’m not someone who likes to deal with referees during the game, but it was too much. What made me so angry about my action was that I was actually a meter away. That was crazy. Basically, I moved away from the opponent, but the referee ignored it.”

He further criticized the referee’s judgment, stating, “Throughout the first half, he whistled everything that was at the limit of being a foul, even things that weren’t fouls at all.”

Kroos’ comments highlight the intensity of the game and the emotions running high on the field. As Real Madrid secured a late victory over Sevilla, these remarks add to the ongoing debate about refereeing decisions in football.