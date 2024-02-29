Drawing Board: Kroos’s Evil Eye

Welcome to our drawing board, where our resident cartoonist, Finn, will sling out some dope and exclusive art for you — usually on the back of a big moment that’s captured our attention in the Real Madrid world. Here’s Finn’s latest drawing, and if you ever want to look back at Finn’s previous (and amazing) work, just check out our Drawing Board page.

Toni Kroos, on his most recent podcast, held back no punches towards the referee in the Real Madrid - Sevilla game.

Kroos, who rarely ever gets upset — and if he does, you know it’s because the referee has made a terrible mistake — joked on his podcast that “God sees everything, maybe he injured the referee”. This was in reference to the referee having to leave the game with a calf injury.

In today’s drawing, Finn depicts his take on Kroos’s Evil Eye: