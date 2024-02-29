Referee named for LaLiga match between Valencia and Real Madrid

The Spanish Football Federation have appointed Jesus Gil Manzano as the man in charge of Saturday’s meeting between Valencia and Real Madrid, which will be played at Mestalla with kick-off scheduled for 21:00 CET.

⚖️ ÁRBITROS | Estos son los colegiados designados para la jornada 2⃣7⃣ en la Temporada 2023/24 de División.



Designaciones completas: https://t.co/roADNwsU0w#ArbitrajeRFEF | @CTARFEF pic.twitter.com/iaoSQqAGIq — RFEF (@rfef) February 29, 2024

Gil Manzano will play a crucial role in this match and that’s why the Spanish Football Federation ended up appointing him. It will be a very intense and physical match, so Manzano’s experience could be very helpful.

Valencia will play with a lot of pride and intensity, so Real Madrid will need to match that kind of physicality if they want to leave the city of Valencia with three more points. Vinicius will be under a lot of pressure from both the players and the home fans, so it will be interesting to see how things develop during the course of the game.

It will be Real Madrid’s last meeting of the season against Valencia.