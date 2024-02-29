Hugo Duro: “I’m looking forward to Saturday so that Vinicius can see that those idiots do not represent Valencia fans”

Valencia striker Hugo Duro spoke out against the racial abuse suffered by Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior during a match at Mestalla last team. In an interview with GOL Play, ahead of Vinicius’s return to Mestalla this weekend, Duro expressed his stance and emphasized that it does not represent Valencia fans or the broader Valencian society.

The Unfortunate Incident

Last season, Vinicius Junior experienced an unfortunate racist episode where several fans at the Mestalla hurled racist abuse towards him both inside and outside the stadium. It was among many racist episodes he faced in various away stadiums in La Liga. The Brazilian winger was subjected to discriminatory remarks, which caused an international uproar in the on-going fight against racism.

Duro’s Message

Ahead of the upcoming game between Valencia and Real Madrid, Hugo Duro wanted to send a clear message to Vinicius: “I’m looking forward to Saturday so that Vinicius can see that those idiots do not represent Valencia fans, nor Valencian society, nor anyone else.” Duro emphasized that the abusive behavior was unacceptable and did not reflect the true spirit of Valencia as a club.

A Hostile Environment

Duro, who attacked Vinicius Jr and put him in a chokehold last season at the Mestalla, acknowledged that the atmosphere at Mestalla would be hostile for Vinicius, but he clarified that it would be purely from a footballing perspective. He hoped that Vinicius would feel the pressure but with respect. Duro added, “It’s obviously going to be a hostile environment for him, but on a footballing level, for him to suffer that pressure from Mestalla, but with all the respect in the world. And I want Vinicius and Real Madrid to come so that he can see that Valencia is a club that he respects, but always on a footballing level and that the match is very nice.”