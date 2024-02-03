Managing Madrid Podcast: MEGA 3-hour live call: Center-backs, Atleti line-ups, history, and more

On this Members-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Lucas Navarrete, Siddharth Ramsundar, and Mehedi Hasan discuss:

Our favourite NBA teams + their football parallel

How fans of opposing teams discredit Real Madrid

Neymar vs Vinicius in their first few years in Europe

Ronaldinho vs Neymar

What would Kylian Mbappe do to the team’s defensive shape?

An oral history of Carlo Ancelotti’s genius this season during injury crisis

Lucas’s victory lap on Joselu

A staggering Joselu stat

Is it bad to rotate goalkeepers?

Remembering the weird Courtois - Areola era

Why did Raul Gonzalez decline?

What is the backline going to be vs Atletico Madrid?

Is it possible to get to 100 points in this league campaign?

Will Joselu start one of the next two games?

Erling Haaland reportedly ‘unhappy’

How would Haaland fit tactically?

Our favourite Real Madrid kits ever

Real Madrid’s set pieces

Real Madrid’s next president

Manolo Sanchis greatness

New ruling on the Negreira case

And more.

Thanks for being a Member. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM)