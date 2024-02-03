Nacho Plus One: 3 February 2024

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Rudiger or Caution?

Antonio Rüdiger will try to play against Atléti at all costs.



Everything possible is being done for him to play. His participation will depend on how he feels in the next few hours. Ancelotti will wait until the last second for him. @marca pic.twitter.com/TJHt14yT1n — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 3, 2024

I don't think anyone needs convincing that Rudiger is fully committed to the cause. It seems rather comical that anyone should expect him to play v Atletico when we have a chance to get him back v Girona for that must-win game.

Perhaps it's just PR for 10-year olds to write this kind of stuff. No way anyone in their right mind is risking their last CB for 1 game when there's more than 15 to go.

What Contingency?

Dani Carvajal & Ferland Mendy will be Carlo Ancelotti’s options to replace Rüdiger if the German does not make it to the match vs Atléti. @marca pic.twitter.com/H3xiteHyqq — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 2, 2024

Fascinating why it would even be either Dani or Ferland. Ferland is the obvious choice. Surely Carlo cannot be so terrified of playing Fran that he'd rather have Dani play CB.

Carlo is really earning his money. There's no easy choices now. Since all 4 fullbacks are healthy, he can try a back 3 and see how that goes.

It’s kinda sad that what’s happening wasn’t so much predictable as it was necessary to avoid by mitigating the risk.. Add a CB. Doesn’t have to be the greatest CB. And here we are.. “Contingency? What contingency?” That was the tone the club took throughout.

Mouthing off

JUST IN: Neither Getafe nor Mason Greenwood want to fuel the controversy with Jude Bellingham.



The message from inside is “what happens on the pitch stays on the pitch.” @TheAthleticFC pic.twitter.com/mKKFW10yzN — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 2, 2024

La Liga making a mountain of a mole hill about a non-controversy driven by social media trolls.

Bellingham and Real Madrid haven't been bothered to notice it seems. Tebas needs to go wherever Rubiales is and stay there.

Magnanimous Cholo?

About Florentino

️ Diego Simeone: “Ronaldo leaves, Ramos leaves, Benzema leaves, Casillas leaves & the club keeps going. Why? Because they manage & deal with it perfectly. They have a strong president in Florentino who operates the best club in the world & demands the best.” @espn pic.twitter.com/rq9qq7x6nj — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 3, 2024

Simeone is a fiery character. I've always imagined he never actually sleeps because he cannot cool off enough.

Yet, here he is, sober and collected. I guess one has to hand it to him for bringing the rivalry back to life. He’s a proper enemy and I’ve scarcely known a Madridista who could stand him.

About Jude Bellingham

“Atletico managed to defend Jude Bellingham well. How did you stop him.”



Diego Simeone: “We got lucky (smiles).”



“Yeah, he’s extraordinary. He’s at a club where he has everything to get better. I really like him. He has something that’s very difficult to figure out, which are… pic.twitter.com/Uh55TjLypF — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 3, 2024

Jude Bellingham's PR team seems to have gotten to Cholo right after Flo's PR team left. Haha!

Cholo describes exactly what makes Bellingham so special.. At least in my interpretation. He can move and think like Centre-Forward while playing like a midfielder.

Game Recognise Game

️ Roberto de Zerbi: “Jude Bellingham is a unique player, he’s different from all other players, also past players. He is a midfielder but he scores as many goals as a striker. He knows how to tackle, play short passes & long passes and play in tight spaces. I don’t know how many… pic.twitter.com/IBianqBXBh — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 2, 2024

Jude’s PR team must be working overtime because.. Either we’re all under some mass delusion about how good Bellingham is or.. He’s really that unique. It’s normal for some people to want to be contrarians when a player gets a lot of praise. Some players are just that good. How is he only 20 years old?!

Phorm is Temporary

Alphonso Davies: "I feel very comfortable here at Bayern. I'm playing in an incredible team, for one of the absolute top clubs in Europe", told Kicker.



There's still no agreement on new contract. Bayern keep pushing, but Real Madrid keep monitoring the situation closely. pic.twitter.com/TFnoNbLiBW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 3, 2024

Phonzy hasn't been at his best since the treble winning 2020 season. Form is temporary. But consecutive seasons is a significant drop off. That said, there is a chance Real Madrid will help Bayern give him an even bigger offer. Given the club’s reluctance to splash the cash, one wonders if they are willing to risk it all for a fullback.

Deja vu

Real Madrid are working VERY HARD behind the scenes on the Kylian Mbappé deal. They are ON IT. @FabrizioRomano #rmalive pic.twitter.com/Nn3trGV5M4 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 2, 2024

Well.. We've heard this story before. Just because it didn't happen doesn't mean it won't happen. I maintain, the player is too expensive for Real Madrid currently. However, given Flo's desire to push on with the ESL, that may be the gamble.

Mbappe will cost more than Bellingham and Tchouaméni. I mean their total cost, salaries and transfer fees combined.

Flo has been known to do stuff. So we don't hold our breath.. C'est la vie!

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

What does Carlo do if Rudiger needs a couple of weeks off?

