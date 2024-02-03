 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nacho Plus One: 3 February 2024

Saturday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
Getafe Cf V Real Madrid - Laliga Ea Sports

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Real Madrid Training Session

Rudiger or Caution?

I don't think anyone needs convincing that Rudiger is fully committed to the cause. It seems rather comical that anyone should expect him to play v Atletico when we have a chance to get him back v Girona for that must-win game.

Perhaps it's just PR for 10-year olds to write this kind of stuff. No way anyone in their right mind is risking their last CB for 1 game when there's more than 15 to go.

UD Las Palmas v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA Sports

“For in that sleep of death

What dreams may come

When we have shuffled off this mortal coil

Must give us pause..” - Shakespeare’s Hamlet

What Contingency?

Fascinating why it would even be either Dani or Ferland. Ferland is the obvious choice. Surely Carlo cannot be so terrified of playing Fran that he'd rather have Dani play CB.

Carlo is really earning his money. There's no easy choices now. Since all 4 fullbacks are healthy, he can try a back 3 and see how that goes.

It’s kinda sad that what’s happening wasn’t so much predictable as it was necessary to avoid by mitigating the risk.. Add a CB. Doesn’t have to be the greatest CB. And here we are.. “Contingency? What contingency?” That was the tone the club took throughout.

Mouthing off

La Liga making a mountain of a mole hill about a non-controversy driven by social media trolls.

Bellingham and Real Madrid haven't been bothered to notice it seems. Tebas needs to go wherever Rubiales is and stay there.

Magnanimous Cholo?

About Florentino

Simeone is a fiery character. I've always imagined he never actually sleeps because he cannot cool off enough.

Yet, here he is, sober and collected. I guess one has to hand it to him for bringing the rivalry back to life. He’s a proper enemy and I’ve scarcely known a Madridista who could stand him.

About Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham's PR team seems to have gotten to Cholo right after Flo's PR team left. Haha!

Cholo describes exactly what makes Bellingham so special.. At least in my interpretation. He can move and think like Centre-Forward while playing like a midfielder.

Game Recognise Game

Jude’s PR team must be working overtime because.. Either we’re all under some mass delusion about how good Bellingham is or.. He’s really that unique. It’s normal for some people to want to be contrarians when a player gets a lot of praise. Some players are just that good. How is he only 20 years old?!

Phorm is Temporary

Phonzy hasn't been at his best since the treble winning 2020 season. Form is temporary. But consecutive seasons is a significant drop off. That said, there is a chance Real Madrid will help Bayern give him an even bigger offer. Given the club’s reluctance to splash the cash, one wonders if they are willing to risk it all for a fullback.

Deja vu

Well.. We've heard this story before. Just because it didn't happen doesn't mean it won't happen. I maintain, the player is too expensive for Real Madrid currently. However, given Flo's desire to push on with the ESL, that may be the gamble.

Mbappe will cost more than Bellingham and Tchouaméni. I mean their total cost, salaries and transfer fees combined.

Flo has been known to do stuff. So we don't hold our breath.. C'est la vie!

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

What does Carlo do if Rudiger needs a couple of weeks off?

Real Madrid Training Session

The Daily Poll

Poll

Which match is the most important to win?

view results
  • 31%
    El Derbi against Atletico
    (18 votes)
  • 68%
    Top of the table clash against Girona
    (40 votes)
58 votes total Vote Now

