Simeone: “Real Madrid have very good dressing-room management by their coach”

Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone has expressed his confidence in his team’s ability to compete with Real Madrid in the upcoming derby at the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday.

Simeone, who has won two and lost one of the three Derbies this season, is still the only manager who has beaten Carlo Ancelotti this season.

“We have to play a good game as we have always played against Real Madrid,” Simeone said in today’s pre-game press conference. “They are one of the best rivals, they never lose or lose very little, they have very good dressing room management by their coach, an enormous quality of footballers and we will have to lead the way in a match where we believe we can do damage.”

Simeone, whose Atletico side are currently 10 points back of Real Madrid in the league table, says he already knows who is going to start, but won’t reveal it yet.

“I have no doubt who is going to start, even if I don’t tell you,” Simeone explained. “Sometimes I have a doubt before the game, but not this time.”

Simeone also reflected on the three Derbies so far, and if there will be pressure on Real Madrid to win the fourth one.

“We played two at home and one away, because the atmosphere in Arabia was a bit similar to what we are going to find tomorrow at the Bernabéu, and they are strong there.” the Argentine explained. “Will Real Madrid have pressure? I don’t think they have any pressure, their motivation will increase because they are playing a rival that has already beaten them, but I don’t think the Madrid players think so many things. They go out to win, they know that there, the only thing worth thinking about is winning and they work accordingly.”