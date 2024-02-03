Rudiger makes Real Madrid’s list to face Atletico, still questionable for the game

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger made the team’s squad list for Sunday’s crucial home Derby against Atletico de Madrid, but his status for the game is still ‘questionable’ having missed today’s training session.

Rudiger was forced to leave Thursday’s match against Getafe after suffering a knock on his thigh. His presence in the Derby could be crucial considering that Nacho Fernandez is the team’s only available center-back at the moment, which means that Ancelotti would be forced to deploy either Mendy, Carvajal or Camavinga alongside the Spanish defender if Rudiger can’t go.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti said during Saturday’s pre-match press conference that Rudiger is a game-time decision and that the medical staff will “evaluate his status” right before the game to see if he’s able to face Atletico.

Simeone’s team is very strong on set pieces, so Rudiger’s presence might be even more important against them.