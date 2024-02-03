Real Madrid announce squad for LaLiga match against Atletico de Madrid

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Sunday’s Madrid Derby against Atletico de Madrid in LaLiga.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa and Diego Piñeiro.

Defenders: Carvajal, Nacho, Lucas Vázquez, Fran García, Rüdiger and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, D. Ceballos and Arda Güler.

Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu and Brahim.

Defender Antonio Rudiger was able to make the list but he remains a game-time decision after missing Saturday’s training session following the small injury he suffered during Real Madrid’s away win against Getafe last Thursday.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/04/2024

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.