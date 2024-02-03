BREAKING: Mbappe decides to join Real Madrid -report

French attacker Kylian Mbappe has decided to leave Paris Saint-Germain next summer and sign for Real Madrid, according to a report from Le Parisien which has been echoed by many outlets in Europe. Mbappe would’ve already informed PSG of his decision and he would become the highest-paid player on Real Madrid’s roster, per that same report.

Is this the final decision and the last chapter of the Mbappe-Real Madrid saga or could there be yet another plot twist happening behind the scenes? Mbappe was reported to be ready to sign for Real Madrid many times in the past and he always decided to extend his contract with PSG? Will that be the case now or will he wear Real’s jersey next year?

Le Parisien are usually very reliable when it comes to news about Paris Saint-Germain, so while Real Madrid fans around the world would be wise if they take this news with a grain of salt, there are encouraging signs pointing towards Mbappe’s signing for Los Blancos.