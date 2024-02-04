El Derbi Madrileno - Part IV : 4 February 2024

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Prelude

You couldn't write this script. Every year since 2018, we've been inundated with “Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid” rumours. That might seem like a long time but football fans are indefatigable. Real Madrid face a crisis in defence.

A crisis from which the entire season could unravel. Two big games coming up against Atletico and title contenders, Girona. Enter the Mbappe story..

El Derbi Madrileno - Part IV

Jude Bellingham has not scored against Atletico in 3 tries. He came really close in the previous game. He’s eventually going to score. Atletico cannot keep getting away with it.

Carlo and Cholo cannot be separated as their record shows with 9 wins each. Carlo however has caused Simeone more heartache than anyone else. Most notably in 2014 when Real Madrid rallied from a goal down to win La Decima.

Atletico are not in the title race and more likely to be motivated to spoil Real Madrid’s party. They’ve also been Real Madrid’s toughest opponent this season.

Real Madrid squad vs Atletico



✅ Rüdiger pic.twitter.com/pMnU2kA0xT — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 3, 2024

Carlo has included Rudiger in the squad. This suggests the injury wasn’t all that serious. If Rudiger is in the squad he might as well play from the start given the dearth of options. They do say, “truth is stranger than fiction”.

Advantage Real Madrid

Girona's draw at home to La Real opens the door for Real Madrid to pull further away before the catalans visit the Bernabeu. Nothing comes easy. The Merengues will have to put on a special performance at the Bernabeu. I wouldn’t bet against them. Nothing motivates Real Madrid more than adversity. They almost need it to show their best.

Flo and the grandkids

Real Madrid Castilla Graduates. ✔️ pic.twitter.com/9dOPkwPAgL — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 3, 2024

They all played for Castilla. So, technically correct. But still rather tenuous claim in the cases of Vinicius and Rodrygo who played more for the first team than for Castilla in their only seasons as Castilla players.

The Ugly Side

Kepa Shrinks

BREAKING: Kepa will NOT stay at Real Madrid. Courtois and Lunin are the goalkeepers for next season. @relevo pic.twitter.com/hzvpPuFs0F — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 3, 2024

The writing's been on the wall for Kepa. He arrived with a lot of confidence from the manager. He unfortunately couldn't inspire the same confidence on the field. Kepa has achieved 6 cleansheets and mostly been untroubled.

However, an unfortunate injury gave Lunin the run of games he was denied at the start of the season. The man from Ukraine did not hesitate. His performances making a bold claim that he should start.

The Ego is a Fascinating Monster

Who are the better players than you in terms of talent in football?



Eden Hazard: "Individually, Messi is perhaps the only one. I enjoyed seeing the one in Barcelona, ​​but less towards the end, but he is the greatest player in history. Cristiano is a greater player than me but,… pic.twitter.com/rN8iY7T1SY — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 3, 2024

Hazard drew ire from Real Madrid fans and then topped it off with a remark that would grate the senses of some of the most fanatical supporters in the game, CR7 stans.

Hazard rehashed the infamous narrative about Ronaldo not being as talented as other players despite having a vastly superior career. Hazard included himself, Messi and Neymar as players who were better, “pure footballers” than Ronaldo.

Oh.. And he's never beating the allegations about being lazy.

The Kylian Mbappe Affair

️| Real Madrid & Kylian Mbappé are in constant contacts to make the deal happen.



The discussion is about the salary, potential contract & more, and it’s constant communication. PSG will wait & hope until the end as nothing has been communicated to them. @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/XC9hGxhldE — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 4, 2024

Rearing it's ugly head once more is the unyielding Kylian Mbappe transfer saga. A story so powerful that immediately after signing every new contract with PSG.. “He will play for Real Madrid eventually. It's just a matter of time now. It is his dream, everyone knows it. He will move to Madrid.”

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

There’s a strong case to be made that Vinicius will have a complicated career if the Turtle comes to the Bernabeu. He will likely have to leave. Because unless he learns to play as a Centre-Forward, he will eventually be demoted to accommodate the big man.

