Real Madrid vs Atletico de Madrid, 2024 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Atletico de Madrid in what’s expected to be the last Madrid Derby of the season assuming the two teams don’t face each other in the Champions League knockout stages. Rudiger is a game-time decision but the team will need him so much that he has a good chance of featuring in the starting lineup alongside Nacho.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Camavinga, Valverde, Kroos, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Atletico de Madrid predicted XI: Oblak, Nahuel, Witsel, Savic, Hermoso, Lino, Koke, De Paul, Barrios, Griezmann, Morata.

Real Madrid have a chance to build a four-point lead in the table if they get the win tonight, given that Girona drew against Real Sociedad.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/04/2024

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

