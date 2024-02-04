Real Madrid vs Atletico de Madrid 2024 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid host Atletico de Madrid in what will be a season-defining game. Los Blancos have the opportunity to put themselves four points ahead of Girona in the table if they beat Simeone’s men, so they will clearly play with composure and intensity trying to take care of business.

Atletico have been one of the toughest opponents —if not the toughest— Real Madrid have faced this season, beating Real Madrid on their visit to the Metropolitano in the first half of the 2023-24 Liga season and also knocking Los Blancos out of the Copa del Rey weeks ago. Madrid beat them in Saudi Arabia when the two teams faced in the Spanish Supercup Semifinals, so a win tonight would also make it 2-2 in the season record.

Center-back Antonio Rudiger is questionable for the game and while he remains a game-time decision, it looks like his chances of starting have increased.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/04/2024

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.