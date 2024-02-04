Rudiger feeling better, on track to start against Atletico de Madrid -sources

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger’s availability for the upcoming match against Atletico de Madrid in La Liga remains uncertain. However, according to club sources, Rudiger has shown signs of improvement after receiving treatment from the team’s staff during Saturday’s training session. As a result, his chances of featuring in the starting lineup have increased, providing a potential boost for Real Madrid.

Rudiger’s potential presence is crucial for Real Madrid, especially considering the team’s limited options in the center-back position. At present, Nacho is the only available defender, and facing Atletico’s relentless pressure on opposing center-backs necessitates additional defensive support. Despite still experiencing discomfort in his thigh, Rudiger is reportedly willing to push through the pain and participate in the game, as stated by the same sources.

Under normal circumstances, coach Carlo Ancelotti might prefer to keep Rudiger on the bench due to his injury concerns. However, if Rudiger is unable to play, deploying Mendy, Carvajal, or Camavinga alongside Nacho would pose a significant challenge for Real Madrid.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/04/2024

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

