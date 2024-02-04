Xavi: “He may have felt pressured by my words. They are not to him. All the respect for Ancelotti.”

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández spoke to the media after their 3-1 win over Alavés on Saturday, but, as is normal, his press conference involved Real Madrid in some way. Xavi took to the mic, claiming that the club is suffering from the consequences of the Negreira case, and later went on to say he has respect for Carlo Ancelotti who has nothing to do with it.

“It’s a mistake, another mistake by the referee towards us,” Xavi said after the game in reference to a controversial red card given to Vitor Roque. “You’ve seen it. I only ask that they let us compete. I’m not going to talk more about the referees. Today is another flagrant mistake. We are paying for the Negreira case. But I’m not going to talk about the referees. You already see the reality. I won’t say it anymore or you’ll kill me. Another mistake, again.”

Xavi and Barcelona president Joan Laporta have launched public attacks in the past couple weeks against Real Madrid, mostly in reference to controversial calls in the Real Madrid - Almeria game.

Xavi say that he has respect for Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, who is leading the La Liga table with a seven-point advantage over Barcelona and a game in-hand, and that the attacks are not directed towards him.

“I didn’t say anything to Ancelotti,” Xavi said. “I have a very good relationship with him. He may have felt pressured by my words. It doesn’t go towards him. All the respect for Carlo Ancelotti.”