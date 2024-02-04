CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Atletico de Madrid, 2024 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Atletico de Madrid in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Vazquez, Carvajal, Nacho, Mendy, Camavinga, Valverde, Kroos, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Atletico de Madrid starting XI (TBC): Oblak, Nahuel, Witsel, Savic, Hermoso, Lino, Koke, De Paul, Barrios, Griezmann, Morata.

Antonio Rudiger will not be available in this game as coach Carlo Ancelotti decided that the risk wasn’t worthy. Rudiger was feeling better this morning but the club decided to keep him out of this game. Carvajal and Nacho will start in the center of the defensive line.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/04/2024

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.