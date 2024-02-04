Ancelotti: “Real Madrid were unlucky, we deserved to win against Atlético”

After conceding an injury-time equaliser to Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the press about the 1-1 draw at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. In doing so, he was asked if this was a missed opportunity in the title race, and responded: “I think it was a very good game from our side, we controlled it well, we were unlucky to concede in the last minute. We lacked a bit of height there, we were going to suffer there, but we did well. We deserved to win, we have won many games in the last minute, we can’t scold ourselves for anything. We are leaders, we can make an impact on the table next Saturday. We are calm, the team is very good. We play very good football, that’s what gives me the most confidence for the future, we have a strong team, everyone contributes, everyone is committed to the maximum”.

Ancelotti on settling for a point

“We’re not satisfied, we deserved to win, we’ve had games that we’ve won in the last few minutes, we were very happy. And the team gave everything it had to give, we are leaders. We are satisfied, with confidence and peace of mind.”

Ancelotti on how his team defended

“They took advantage of a lot of crosses. The set pieces help them with that, we played very well in the area. Everyone contributed well, Carvajal was very good. They didn’t allow Atleti anything.”

Ancelotti on penalty shouts

“I won’t comment on it. It was decided this way, I don’t know the reasons. We have to get back on track.”

Ancelotti on Vinícius pulling out in the warm-up

"He had a cervical contracture, he tried to warm up but he wasn't comfortable and those [Brahim and Joselu] were the two options. But we approached the game defensively and Brahim allowed us to stick to that approach. Joselu came on later and did well."

Ancelotti on Nacho’s role in the equaliser

“They had more height, they put a crossed ball in, they won that duel, they are taller, it’s easier to win that aerial duel.”

Ancelotti on his squad

“I’ve had very good squads, I’d like to highlight the commitment that everyone has, they all contribute a lot. I’m very satisfied with everyone’s commitment, when you have quality and commitment it’s easier to achieve success.”

Ancelotti on not signing anyone in January

“It was a special circumstance, two players who can play as central defenders have gone down with injury and suspension. Next game we’ll have them both.”

Ancelotti on Andriy Lunin

“I thought he played very well, he made a great save against Griezmann, he helped a lot on set pieces... He did very well.”

Ancelotti on Antonio Rüdiger’s fitness

“Camavinga had a knock, I think, nothing special. Rüdiger we tried, but he was still in a bit of discomfort this morning. Hopefully he can recover.”