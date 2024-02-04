Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid 1-1 Atlético Madrid

Real Madrid 1-1 Atlético Madrid (Brahim Díaz). A late draw. Here is the immediate reaction for the derby. Join us for: Player ratings, post game interviews and a podcast.

With Girona drawing with Real Sociedad yesterday, a win today in the Madrid-derby could prove to double the money for Los Blancos fans. They would have to do it without Vinícius Júnior however, who took a knock in the warm up and was replaced by Brahim Díaz. The rest of the widely was mainly unchanged, with Eduardo Camavinga taking his place in midfield. Joselu Mato was on the bench despite scoring twice last time out, and he was joined by Arda Güler amongst others. Castilla graduates would be taking the field for both sides as usual. Nacho Fernández wore the armband for the derby.

Jude Bellingham got things going with a burst of pace but Jan Oblak won the first battle. Brahim Díaz then had a go but suffered the same fate. Atlético then saw their first chance come through Álvaro Morata but Andriy Lunin made a superb save. It was the home side who would score first, as Brahim Díaz strolled through the box with the ball before poking home the opener. Lunin would then make the best save of the game to deny Axel Witsel, and they would miss a decent chance from the resulting corner. Saúl Ñíguez would win a few aerial duels and come close, but didn’t manage to aim them on target. Rodrygo Goes and Fede Valverde would close the half with decent chances, but the score would remain 1-0 at the interval.

A standing ovation and chants of his name as Brahim is withdrawn for Real Madrid.



Not bad considering he wasn’t in the starting line-up until 2 minutes before kick-off! pic.twitter.com/6Sghw2AziM — Sam Leveridge (@samleveridge) February 4, 2024

Controversy started right at the beginning in the second half, after the visitors scored through Stefan Savić from a corner. The goal was overturned through VAR when it became apparent that Saúl was stood right in the way of Andriy Lunin, being both offside and an illegal distraction for the keeper. The half was then marred with penalty appeals, all of which were denied by the referee. Some correctly, and a couple a little more dubiously. Brahim produced another moment of magic just before being substituted, toying with the Atlético defence before curling too wide of the target. Antoine Griezmann got behind the defence and sent the ball towards goal with a clever flick, but Lunin again was on hand to make a good save and keep his side ahead. Los Blancos would lose that lead with one minute to go of stoppage time, as Marcos Llorente headed over Lunin to salvage a point for the visitors. Full time, 1-1. Opinions on the game?