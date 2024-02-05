Player Ratings: Real Madrid 1 - 1 Atletico Madrid; 2024 La Liga

Full match player ratings below:

Andriy Lunin—8: Massive stop to deny Greizmann’s backheel late in the game. Strong in his distribution and had a total four svaes on the night.

Lucas Vazquez—8: Pocketed Rodrigo Riquelme in the first half which forced Simeone to change his tactics and substitue the tricky Spanish winger. Worked tirelessly all evening and continues his good run of form.

Dani Carvajal—7: The emergency center-back option was activated. The vice-captain played well in an uncustomary position and had a couple of crucial tackles on Greizmann. Madrid’s soft point all evening was aerial duels, as was expected.

Nacho—4: The captain’s poor run of form continues - when will the true Nacho return? Could have done more on the goal conceded in the final minute and likely should have attacked the ball with his head, rather than foot.

Ferland Mendy—8: You know a certain French left back is coming into form when he starts doing roulette’s near his own box, beats four players off the dribble, and flings weak-footed long balls across the pitch. Mendy was solid all evening and none of Llorenete, Molina, or Rodrigo de Paul had much success against the fullback.

Eduardo Camavinga—7: A very good first half, where the Frenchman completed every pass and was disciplined in his positioning. The game was more chaotic in the second half - an evniroment that Camavinga and Madrid typically thrive in — allowing for Camavinga to make some of his ball-carrying forays into space but one such play late in the game led to a dispossesion and the goal conceded.

Toni Kroos—9: What a season the German is having, one of the best midfielders of all time put on yet another incredible display. Had the most touches of any player on the field (117), 3 key passes, 16/18 long balls completed (insanity), defended well, and nearly scored a cracking volley from outside the box. Makes it all look so simple.

Fede Valverde—6.5: Played closer to the right side of midfield to support Vazquez and provide overloads with Brahim, Bellingham, and Rodrygo. Helped generate a lot of the combination plays and numerical superiorty down the right.

Jude Bellingham—8: Even with two to three players hunting him down, Bellingham put in another strong display. Finished the game with 4 key passes, should have earned at least one penalty for his two clear shouts (Llorente hold in the box and the Savic shove), nearly had a Benzema at the calderon skill moment, released Joselu with a deft flick that nut-megged Lllorente — had a little bit of everything in his game and just lacked a goal.

Brahim Diaz—9: Sensational - Sid dubbed him the “mini Maradona” on the post-game podcast and rightly so. The Spainard produced jaw-dropping moments to display his technical skillset and scored the lone Madrid goal. Just before being unfairly substitued, produced what would have been one of the goals’ of the season. Finished the game with 4 completed dribbles and 3 key passes as well as a standing ovation from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Rodrygo—5.5: Missed a big opportunity in the second half off a transition moment where Fede opted to play Rodrygo in and the Brazilian’s shot went wide. His interplay and defensive work-rate were good but is proving to be a streaky player when it comes to finishing. Back on a run of five games without a goal and needs that killer instinct to take his game to the next level.

Substitutions:

Joselu—7: A good prensece centrally when brought into the match. Had a number of lay-offs, one touch flicks, and good first touches that helped facilitate play and keep the team moving forward.

Luka Modric—6: Played well and brought energy required to keep the ball moving and provide more controlled possesion but arguably was brought in to early for that type of in-game tactic or if Carlo insisted on more control in midfield, should have played deeper and more centrally rather than replace Rodrygo higher up the field.

Dani Ceballos—N/A: Late substitution for Bellingham to provide even further control and fresh legs to see out the game but the last minute equalizer denied that plan.