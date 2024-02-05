Simeone: “For me it was a strange game, they were better than us”

Following a gripping Derby at the Bernabeu where Atletico Madrid snatched two points at the death against Carlo Ancelotti’s men, Diego Simeone spoke to the media to describe what he felt was a “strange game.”

How does the draw affect the league table?

“This draw helps us to continue adding to the League. The point doesn’t matter to me at all, the team looked for it at the end because they could have given themselves up but they looked for it and got a well-deserved draw.”

Should Real Madrid have won?

“For me it was a strange game, they were better than us. In the second half it was a long game, with few chances for either side. It was not a vibrant Derby like the other three we have had this season.”

Second half changes

“I think for both of teams, it was a planned game. We sought to give vitality with Llorente as a central midfielder, with Barios more space, and with Memphis up front. Our merit in scoring was because we looked for the goal. It is a shame not to have scored before because we came to the Bernabeu to win it”