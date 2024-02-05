Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 1 - 1 Atletico Madrid, Post-game, La Liga 2023 - 2024

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Matt Wiltse, Jose Perez, and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:

Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI

Carlo’s subs

Brahim Diaz’s performance

Underlying numbers from the game that tell a story

Who deserved to win?

Real Madrid’s defense

The referee decisions

Rodrygo Goes — back in a slump?

Performances of the full backs

Nacho’s mistake on the Llorente goal

Will Vinicius and Rodrygo Goes surpass Jude Bellingham in goals as foretold by Ancelotti?

Bellingham’s performance

Toni Kroos masterclass

What does a post-Kroos world look like?

The Arda Guler situation

And more.

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@Matt_MM)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)