Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 1 - 1 Atletico Madrid, Post-game, La Liga 2023 - 2024

AUDIO:
VIDEO:
On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Matt Wiltse, Jose Perez, and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:
- Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI
- Carlo’s subs
- Brahim Diaz’s performance
- Underlying numbers from the game that tell a story
- Who deserved to win?
- Real Madrid’s defense
- The referee decisions
- Rodrygo Goes — back in a slump?
- Performances of the full backs
- Nacho’s mistake on the Llorente goal
- Will Vinicius and Rodrygo Goes surpass Jude Bellingham in goals as foretold by Ancelotti?
- Bellingham’s performance
- Toni Kroos masterclass
- What does a post-Kroos world look like?
- The Arda Guler situation
- And more.
Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.
Join our Real Madrid Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/rTD2PmE26f
Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.
The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.
Hosts this week:
Matt Wiltse (@Matt_MM)
Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Jose Perez (@jcperez_)
Loading comments...