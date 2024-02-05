Draw: 5 February 2024

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.

Another injury for the record?

NEW: There is concern with Eduardo Camavinga's right knee after the blow he received tonight.



It's the same knee that kept him out for almost two months and he had already been suffering from discomfort for some time. @marca pic.twitter.com/P6wn2K7E3z — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 4, 2024

Apparently, Carlo wasn’t aware what happened, but then confirmed Camavinga suffered a knock in the knee.

Carlo’s comments

Carlo explained why he started Brahim instead of Joselu, who was seen warming-up:

Vinicius had a muscle contraction in the neck, he tried to warm-up, but he didn’t feel comfortable. The options were Joselu or Brahim. We have planed the game defensively in a manner and Brahim allowed us not to change this defensive system.

Carlo was also asked if the squad plan was wrong in January giving the lack of CB signing:

This was a really special game, as in one game two players who can play as CB are not available. But the emergency ended today. Next game, Rüdiger and Tchouameni will return.

How wasn’t a penalty given there?