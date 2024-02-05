 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Draw: 5 February 2024

Daily Edition of the Daily Merengue

By felipejack
/ new

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.

Another injury for the record?

Apparently, Carlo wasn’t aware what happened, but then confirmed Camavinga suffered a knock in the knee.

Carlo’s comments

Carlo explained why he started Brahim instead of Joselu, who was seen warming-up:

Vinicius had a muscle contraction in the neck, he tried to warm-up, but he didn’t feel comfortable. The options were Joselu or Brahim. We have planed the game defensively in a manner and Brahim allowed us not to change this defensive system.

Carlo was also asked if the squad plan was wrong in January giving the lack of CB signing:

This was a really special game, as in one game two players who can play as CB are not available. But the emergency ended today. Next game, Rüdiger and Tchouameni will return.

How wasn’t a penalty given there?

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid