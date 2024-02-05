 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Diego’s resignation?

Diego expresses to Kiyan his outlook on Barca, La Liga, and football as a whole

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Antoine Griezmann’s cryptic tweet
  • Was the Derby result ‘fair’?
  • More controversial calls across the board
  • La Liga’s entertainment value this season
  • The state of Barca — worse than its ever been?
  • Would Barca go the Bayern route?
  • Should we let football dictate our happiness?
  • And much more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

