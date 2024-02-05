Isco praises Kroos after yet another masterclass from the German

Former Real Madrid midfielder Isco has shown his admiration for his teammate Toni Kroos on social media, after the German star delivered a masterclass performance in the Madrid derby on Sunday.

Kroos was instrumental in Real Madrid’s build-up play in the the draw against Atletico Madrid at the Bernabeu, but was also vital defensively. The German completed a whopping 16 of his 18 long ball attempts while having the most touches of anyone on the field (117), and the most tackles of anyone on the team (four). He also completed 93.2% of his passes.

Didn't get talked enough given a lot of discussion from the Derby was about other things, but: Toni Kroos was incredible last night. Again. Don't think I've ever had as much confidence in a player with a ball at his feet to make the right decision than I do with him now. He… — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) February 5, 2024

One of his admirers was Isco, who left a comment on Kroos’s Instagram post after the game. The post showed a photo of Kroos from the game with the caption “Proud of the team. We move on!”. Isco commented “Toni, don’t retire, let us enjoy you for two or three more years,”

Isco’s comment encapsulates what Real Madrid fans feel. Real Madrid have offered Toni Kroos a renewal, but the German — who has long said he wants to ‘retire on top’ at an earlier age — has still not put pen to paper yet on a contract. We can only wait and hope now.