Open Thread: 6 February 2024

Team Updates
- Camavinga trained yesterday and it looks like the knee pain was just a strong knock.
- Rüdiger and Vinicius didn’t train yesterday. It’s not yet clear if they will be avaialable the squad vs Girona.
- There was a report claiming will be no training today. Let’s see if it’s true.
Adidas-Y3 kit
The collaboration between Adidas, Real Madrid and the Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto continues for another year. The Y3 is our 4th kit for the current season.
NEW: Adidas Y-3 Real Madrid 2023-24 fourth kit. @Footy_Headlines ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/9o4i4tBEqq— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 5, 2024
Footy Headlines leaked the kit in three different colors: black, purple and orange. Per the website:
We have no confirmation on how Madrid will use it. There is a chance that we will see each kit in a different game, even though it’s unlikely. It’s more likely that one is for players, one for keepers, and the last for pre-match.
No deal signed yet
Real Madrid are ADVANCING on the Kylian Mbappé deal, they’re very confident — but nothing is signed yet. @FabrizioRomano #rmalive pic.twitter.com/1wzk7D9mxb— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 5, 2024
