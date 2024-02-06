Open Thread: 6 February 2024

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Team Updates

Camavinga trained yesterday and it looks like the knee pain was just a strong knock.

Rüdiger and Vinicius didn’t train yesterday. It’s not yet clear if they will be avaialable the squad vs Girona.

There was a report claiming will be no training today. Let’s see if it’s true.

Adidas-Y3 kit

The collaboration between Adidas, Real Madrid and the Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto continues for another year. The Y3 is our 4th kit for the current season.

Footy Headlines leaked the kit in three different colors: black, purple and orange. Per the website:

We have no confirmation on how Madrid will use it. There is a chance that we will see each kit in a different game, even though it’s unlikely. It’s more likely that one is for players, one for keepers, and the last for pre-match.

No deal signed yet