Santiago Bernabeu to host NFL game in 2025, announcement this week -report

Real Madrid’s Estadio Santiago Bernabeu will host an NFL game in 2025 and the official announcement is expected to happen this week in Las Vegas, according to a report from AS. This will be the first time the NFL visits Spain.

Atletico de Madrid’s Estadio Metropolitano was also considered but the Bernabeu ended up winning the battle for this game, per that same report. It appears that the Miami Dolphins would be one of the teams playing in this game because they have an extra home game in 2025.

The Bernabeu renovations will be completed by then, so the NFL won’t have issues scheduling different activies during the week of the game. The league wants to keep promoting the sport outside of the United States and Spain’s interest for the NFL has grown significantly in recent years, so this is a good opportunity for the NFL and Real Madrid to partner.