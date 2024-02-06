Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Miguel Angel passes away

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Miguel Angel has passed away this morning at the age of 76. Miguel Angel played 18 years for Real Madrid and became one of the most decorated goalkeepers in club history.

Here’s Real Madrid’s announcemet

Real Madrid C. F., the club’s President and its Board of Directors are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Miguel Ángel González, one of the greatest goalkeepers in our history, a Real Madrid and Spanish football legend.

Real Madrid would like to convey its condolences and sympathy to his wife, María del Pilar, his son Miguel Ángel, his grandchildren Daniela and Mauro, his relatives, his teammates and all his loved ones.

During the 18 seasons that Miguel Ángel wore the Real Madrid jersey, from 1968 to 1986, he won 2 UEFA Cups, 8 Spanish League titles, 5 Spanish Cups and 1 Spanish League Cup. He also won the Zamora Trophy in the 1975-1976 season.

Miguel Ángel was capped 18 times by Spain, and represented his country in two World Cups: Argentina 78 and Spain 82.

Miguel Ángel has been connected to Real Madrid almost all his life. As well as his 18 seasons as a player, he held different positions as first team delegate, goalkeeping coach and director of the former Real Madrid Sports Complex.

Miguel Ángel passed away at the age of 76. Real Madrid would like to extend its condolences to all Real Madrid fans. May he rest in peace.

Managing Madrid would like to extend those condolences to Miguel Angel’s family, friends and the entire madridista community.