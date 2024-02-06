Miguel Gutierrez snubbed Premier League move, Real Madrid still have buy-back option

According to a report by Marca, Miguel Gutierrez, the young left-back who is currently stealing headlines for his excellent play at Girona, rejected an offer from an unnamed Premier League club this winter. The 22-year-old defender is having a stellar season as Girona push for the title, attracting interest from several teams across Europe.

However, Gutierrez decided to stay loyal to Giróna (and Real Madrid), and turned down the opportunity to join the English top-flight. The report claims that the player is happy with his development at Giróna and wants to finish the season with them, hoping to help them achieve, at the very least, Champions League qualification.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, still have a first right of refusal on Gutierrez, meaning that if another club wants to sign him from Giróna, the Spanish giants can match the offer and bring him back to the Santiago Bernabeu. Moreover, Real Madrid still have the option to purchase Miguel back for 8 million euros this summer, despite his release clause being 35 million euros.

Gutierrez is considered one of the most promising talents to have come out of Real Madrid’s academy in the last few years. The report suggests that Real Madrid are closely monitoring his progress and have not ruled out the possibility of bringing him back in the summer, though, there is some barrier to entry, as the club still has both Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia, with the possible arrival of Alphonso Davies next summer. Gutierrez, for his part, has not hidden his desire to return to Real Madrid one day and fight for a place in the team.