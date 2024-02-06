“En El Corazon de la Decimocuarta” to be available on RM Play on February 11th

“En El Corazon de la Decimocuarta,” a documentary that dives deep into Real Madrid’s extraordinary journey to their 14th UEFA Champions League victory, is set to premiere exclusively on RM Play app on February 11th. This film offers an unparalleled glimpse behind the scenes, showcasing the determination, resilience, and sheer talent that propelled the team to the pinnacle of European football.

Through intimate interviews with players, coaches, and staff, viewers are taken on an emotional ride, from the early stages of the tournament to the euphoric night in Paris where they claimed victory over Liverpool. The documentary highlights key moments and matches that defined their season and the historic run that will never be forgotten.

“En El Corazon de la Decimocuarta” is more than just a sports documentary; it’s a testament to the spirit of Real Madrid, encapsulating the passion and the pressure that comes with wearing the famous white jersey. Fans will relish the chance to relive the glory of the historic win, gaining insight into the camaraderie and the challenges faced on the road to triumph. It is a chance for fans that did not have an opportunity to watch the intitial release on RM TV to now stream whenever they have availability.