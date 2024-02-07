Managing Madrid Podcast: Is Mbappe closer than ever? Will Nacho get renewed?

AUDIO:

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast comes in two parts.

Part One with Kiyan Sobhani and Angelo Valdes:

King’s League

Kylian Mbappe — more realistic than ever?

The only Real Madrid reliable source worth knowing about

A hypothetical 2024 mega summer

The most realistic scenario with Mbappe in the starting XI

And more

Part Two with Kiyan Sobhani Lucas Navarrete:

Lingering thoughts from the Derby

Where are the referees on the ‘to blame’ list?

The Ferland Mendy vs Dani Carvajal debate

Will Nacho get a renewal?

Video of former RFEF VP admitting to Barcelona corruption

And more.

Hosts this week:

Angelo Valdes (@MrAngeloValdes)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM)