Open Thread: 7 February 2024

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.

Club legends who return as coach

Determining the club legends who succeeded (green dots) or failed (red dots) upon returning to their clubs as coach.



— @90min_Football pic.twitter.com/zVFZ33Trbu — Madrid Universal (@MadridUniversal) February 6, 2024

Comments?

Bellingham Adidas Logo

Adidas to release a signature logo for Jude Bellingham.



Jude Bellingham’s Predator 24 signature shoe will be launched with the introduction of his logo.



[@Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/fzYzes21TV — Real Madrid Info ³⁵ (@RMadridInfo) February 6, 2024

Upcoming schedule

Girona in the weekend, UCL in a week from now...