Open Thread: 7 February 2024

Club legends who return as coach
Determining the club legends who succeeded (green dots) or failed (red dots) upon returning to their clubs as coach.— Madrid Universal (@MadridUniversal) February 6, 2024
— @90min_Football pic.twitter.com/zVFZ33Trbu
Comments?
Bellingham Adidas Logo
Adidas to release a signature logo for Jude Bellingham.— Real Madrid Info ³⁵ (@RMadridInfo) February 6, 2024
Jude Bellingham’s Predator 24 signature shoe will be launched with the introduction of his logo.
[@Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/fzYzes21TV
Upcoming schedule
Girona in the weekend, UCL in a week from now...
Updated schedule until the next international break:— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 6, 2024
10/02: Girona (18:30)
13/02: LEIPZIG ✈️ (21:00)
18/02: Rayo Vallecano ✈️ (14:00)
25/02: Sevilla (21:00)
02/03: Valencia ✈️ (21:00)
06/03: LEIPZIG (21:00)
10*/03: Celta Vigo
17*/03: Osasuna ✈️
Break. pic.twitter.com/2vB1ylPiEj
