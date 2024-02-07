Brahim Diaz leaves Nike, signs long-term deal with Adidas

Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz has signed a lucrative, long-term deal with Adidas after leaving Nike. The Spanish attacker had been a Nike athlete for the last 14 years and while no numbers of this sponsorship agreement have been disclosed, several reports from Spain indicate that Brahim has been rewarded with a “big contract.”

Diaz had spent the last 14 years with Nike, who wanted to retain him in the brand before Adidas sent Brahim a better offer.

Brahim’s reputation in world football has been increasing very rapidly for the last few months as he has established himself as a very relevant player in the Spanish capital. He had already showed his potential during his years in Italy, but making his return to Madrid has taken his career to new places.

Diaz will make his debut wearing Adidas boots when Real Madrid host Girona in a crucial game this Saturday.