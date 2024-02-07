La Liga condemns racist abuse towards Vinicius Jr; investigates Bellingham’s alleged insult of Greenwood

In a weekly report that is sent to the RFEF and the Anti-Violence Commission, La Liga has outlined several incidents from last week’s Real Madrid vs Getafe game at the Coliseum, including the monkey chants directed at Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr before the match. The league also said there was a possible insult from Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham towards Getafe forward Mason Greenwood.

“Through the social networks, and coinciding with the arrival of the visiting team, a recording is detected among the crowded crowd, in which numerous local fans sing intolerant chants, individually hearing the cries of ‘sons of bitches’, ‘Vinicius monkey;, being accompanied by several fans with the chant, ‘Puta Real Madrid’” the statement from la Liga read.

The statement also mentioned the incident involving Bellingham and Greenwood, who clashed several times during the game. Bellingham was caught on camera allegedly calling Greenwood a “r*pist” after a challenge in the first half.

La Liga also noted insults from the Getafe crowd towards Dani Ceballos.

“In the 60th minute of the match, a group of local fans, located in the lower south end, sector J, located behind the goal above a banner with the motto ‘Comandos 94’, sang in a choral and coordinated manner, for approximately 10 seconds, the chant, ‘he is a redneck, Ceballos is a redneck’”