Rudiger, Vinicius and Nacho all questionable for Saturday’s match against Girona

Antonio Rudiger, Nacho Fernandez and Vinicius Junior are all questionable for Saturday’s decisive match against Girona in La Liga. Neither one of them was able to train with the rest of the group this Wednesday and it looks like they might have to spend some more time off.

Rudiger is dealing with some inflammation on his thigh after the hard blow he suffered during the match against Getafe a week ago. While the German defender was feeling better and it looked like he could play the Derby, the inflammation is still bothering him.

Nacho was muscle fatigue and has needed to take the session off, while Vinicius is still feeling the neck pain which prevented him from facing Atletico last Sunday. All things considered, Real Madrid might once again be shorthanded when they host Girona in what will be a decisive match in the race for the 2023-2024 La Liga title.