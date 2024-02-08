Real Deal Pods: Crunching the Stats: A Data-Driven Champions League Preview

On this episode of the Real Deal, we’re joined by data visualization specialist Chase (@FPL_Chase) to crunch the numbers on Europe’s top football clubs. Chase adjusts his metrics to account for opposition strength, capturing evolving trends over time. His insights reveal fascinating rises and falls across the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, and Bundesliga.

We analyze odd goal-scoring streaks, surprising over and underperformers, and the continental heavyweights living up to the hype. Chase shares his fine-tuned visualizations that essentially act as seasonal form guides.

TIMESTAMPS:

3:50 - Adjusting metrics to account for the strength of opposition

8:53 - Strange finishing streaks in La Liga

22:50 - Premier League trends (ft. Everton, Bournemouth surprises)

34:37 - Serie A’s risers and fallers (ft. Inter, Juventus, Napoli, & Roma)

43:20 - Bundesliga’s best (ft. Bayern, Leverkusen, Stuttgart, Dortmund, & Leipzig)

48:04 - Quickfire Champions League Round of 16 Preview

VIDEO:

Find us on X, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok at @realdealpods for more takes and banter between episodes on our Managing Madrid Spotify feed!

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Join our Real Madrid Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/rTD2PmE26f

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)