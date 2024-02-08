No CBs: 8 February 2024

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Emergency within the emergency

After the last game, Carlo said it was special as he had to deploy Carvajal as CB, since both Rüdiger and Tchouameni were out.



Antonio Rüdiger is back on the pitch! pic.twitter.com/Pl6ddFAhtj — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 7, 2024

The emergency continues. Rüdiger is back in the pitch, but didn’t train with the group, so he continues to be a doubt. Now Nacho is a doubt for the game vs Girona, as he has a muscle overload.

More recent reports are saying they will be available only for Leipzig. If true, we’ll have a “CBless” starting line-up vs Girona, as Tchouameni and Carvajal are going to play in the center of the defense.

Besides, Vinicius Jr also didn’t train yesterday due to his neck pain and continues to be a doubt.

The good news today is...

