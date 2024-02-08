 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No CBs: 8 February 2024

Daily Edition of the Daily Merengue

Emergency within the emergency

After the last game, Carlo said it was special as he had to deploy Carvajal as CB, since both Rüdiger and Tchouameni were out.

The emergency continues. Rüdiger is back in the pitch, but didn’t train with the group, so he continues to be a doubt. Now Nacho is a doubt for the game vs Girona, as he has a muscle overload.

More recent reports are saying they will be available only for Leipzig. If true, we’ll have a “CBless” starting line-up vs Girona, as Tchouameni and Carvajal are going to play in the center of the defense.

Besides, Vinicius Jr also didn’t train yesterday due to his neck pain and continues to be a doubt.

The good news today is...

Real Madrid 2023-2024 season budget.

